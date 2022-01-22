Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that an all-party meeting will be held in the first week of February to discuss how the state government should proceed in Inter-state water disputes.

CM Bommai said this after holding the virtual meeting with the Senior advocates of state Mohan Katariki & Shyam Diwan, Ministers and officials of concerned deptartments. "We have discussed about Krishna - Cauvery basins and the water projects which are in court. Advocates provided comprehensive information. Based on that, we will have another video conversation at the end of January. In first week of February would be an all-party meeting".

The discussions pertain to the projects related to the watershed regions of Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi river and the status of cases pending in various courts.

Answering to a query on the Karnataka government’s stand on the Hogenakkal Phase-2 project, allegedly proposed by the Tamil Nadu government, Bommai said, "Whether it be Hogenakkal or the interlinking of rivers, as a government we had faced such questions in the past. We have opposed the interlinking of rivers in the Supreme Court. We will fight it politically and legally".

The CM’s statement came a day after Water Resources Minister Govind Karjola said the Karnataka government will oppose the proposed water project at Hogenakkal at the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stating that the neighbouring state cannot take it up unilaterally. Alleging that the details of the project have not been furnished before the tribunal and the Supreme court, the minister had said Tamil Nadu cannot take up this project unilaterally.

Today Minister Govind Karjola said, "The petition on the Mekedatu Project will be heard in the Supreme Court on February 14. So, the CM has instructed to hold another meeting in late January. We decided about final arguments and quick hearings. CM Bommai decided to put all efforts to resolve the pending inter-state water disputes in the Supreme Court".