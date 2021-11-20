Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon authorities to return the body of Amir Ahmad Magray, a Gool resident and the third civilian killed in the Hyderpora encounter without delay.

APHC asked authorities to desist from the criminal practice of ceasing bodies and denying their families the right to a proper burial, adding that it is abhorrently inhuman and called on authorities to stop the wanton violence in Kashmir.

The alliance also reiterated its call for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will and aspiration of its people, as the only way to bring peace in the region.

It also extended its greetings to the Sikh brethren on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. On the other hand, the alliance also expressed regrets that the appeal for deferring the strike could not be deferred as requested by our Sikh brethren due to the severity of events felt by all people of Kashmir. It is unfortunate that for all communities, the joy of celebratory occasions is lost in midst of human tragedies, APHC added.

APHC calls upon people to continue to speak against injustices and violence in Kashmir, adding that despite arrests, house detentions and severe curbs on leadership and political activists, they stand firmly with the people and the political struggle.

Also, the Conference acknowledges the continued censorship of its statements and campaigns in the local media, adding it understands the pressures and threats under which they are working and is in complete solidarity with the community.