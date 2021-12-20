Dharamshala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat who was on a five day tour to Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), said the DNA of Indian people is the same.

"The DNA of the people of the country is the same--what was 40,000 years ago. Today's DNA mapping speaks volumes about our ancestors genetic code. The tradition and cultures of our country are being carried forward and for this the credit goes to our ancestors," the RSS chief said.

Before flying out to New Delhi, Bhagwat had a meeting with Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama. Both had a close door meeting of more than 40 minutes, in which Covid-19 pandemic as well as international issues came up for discussion.

The meeting, held at the residence of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, lasted for one hour. The Dalai Lama has started meeting the public from December 15. His interaction with the public had remained suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020.

President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering, his cabinet and speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Sonam Temphel also met the RSS chief.

When asked about Bhagwat's meeting with the Dalai Lama, Tsering said, I was not at the meeting but I am sure that they must have talked about issues concerning the larger interest of humanity.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also had a meeting with the RSS chief. Bhagwat who also took part in an ex-servicemen welfare programme.

(with agency inputs)