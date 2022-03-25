New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that MPs should contribute Rs. 5 crores each from their MPLADS for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Lashing out at the BJP, he asked what has the Union Government done for Kashmiri Pandits in the last seven years. "What steps has the government taken in the last seven years to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits? We should discuss that...please pass a resolution in the House, every member should give his MPLAD fund of Rs 5 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. I am ready for that," said Singh.

Accusing the BJP of inaction when the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Jammu and Kashmir, the AAP MP said that when the Pandits were thrown out from the valley in 1989, BJP remained silent despite being part of the government. "In 1989, when pandits were thrown out of the state, BJP was part of the government at Centre. When the pandits were being beaten up and forced to leave, you (BJP) were part of the government and you were silent. History cannot be forgotten, your party member Jagmohan was the Governor of J&K," he said.

He also urged the Union Government to make the film The Kashmir Files available on Youtube so every Indian citizen can watch it. "There is a lot of talk about a film these days in the country. You discuss that film, that is fine. Movies should be watched and if the movies reflect the truth of society then they should be encouraged. I demand the government to make "Kashmir Files' free and released on Youtube so that everyone in the country can watch it," said Singh.

"Show it on Doordarshan, show it 2-3 times but then also I want to add that you should not enjoy the pain and suffering of the people. To take political mileage out of the suffering of the people is not the right thing. It is important to know what steps have you taken to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits, share that with the House," he added.

