Kolkata: At a crucial inner-party meeting of Trinamool Congress on Saturday afternoon, the new national working committee of 19 members was announced after abolishing all the key posts of the party including that of the national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

However, the only exception was made to that of Mamata Banerjee, who is the national president of the party.

The meeting was convened at the residence of Mamata Banerjee on Saturday afternoon and it perceived that the abolition of key posts is a signal to the rebel group within the party as well as to establish the fact that within Trinamool Congress only Mamata Banerjee will have the final word.

After the meeting Trinamool Congress secretary-general, Partha Chatterjee said that Mamata Banerjee will decide on the key posts shortly and announce the names.

So in simple terms, Abhishek Banerjee ceases to be the national general secretary of the party for the time being. He was given the chair soon after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

However, following the rebellion within the party over the selection of candidates for forthcoming municipal polls, there is a rumor within the party that he might resign from that post either on February 14 or the day next.

However, Mamata Banerjee, by her Saturday’s decision was able to cool down the rebellion within the party to a great extent. Yet speculations are rife that who would occupy the key posts within the party after she announces the names.

In the meeting, Mamata constituted a national working committee of the party consisting of 19 members including Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Yashwant Sinha, and Firhad Hakim. Senior Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy are not a part of the new committee.

