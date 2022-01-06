West Bengal: The saffron party, which had surged high bagging 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was creating enough ripples in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, is now riddled with faction feuds. In fact, the BJP in West Bengal seems to be a divided house, today.

It all started with the party rejigging its organizational setup in the state. Egg-faced after the drubbing it received from the ruling Trinamool Congress once the results for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election were declared, there was always a simmering tension within the rank and file of the principal opposition party in the state Assembly.

But, what its newly elected state president Sukanta Majumdar could not fathom was, things were far worse than they seemed on the surface.

The rejig came a day after the KMC results were announced where BJP could secure only three out of 144 seats. And once the names of the new committee members and vice-presidents were made public, the worms came wriggling out of the can.

The BJP on December 22 announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries, and 12 secretaries along with seven new morcha (front) presidents. Apart from these the names of those who will head media, information technology, and social media wings, were also announced.

New spokespersons and panelists for television shows were also appointed. The list was exhaustive but didn't include the names of party veterans such as Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury, Raj Kamal Pathak, Raju Banerjee, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Pratap Banerjee, Ritesh Tiwari, or Debashis Mitra from the list state of vice-presidents. Sayantan Basu was dropped from the general secretary list. Both Sayantan and Biswapriyo are known hardliners in the party.

Another surprise inclusion-exclusion was that of Saumitra Khan. Indranil Khan, a Kolkata-based oncologist who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections, was made the Yuva Morcha (youth front) president, replacing Saumitra, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Bankura. Saumitra, a TMC turncoat, however, was made a state vice-president.

A similar fate awaited fashion designer-turned politician Agnimitra Paul. She was made a general secretary in the party after being replaced by Tanuja Chakraborty as the state Mahila Morcha (women's wing) president. Agnimitra had won from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly seat in the March-April elections.

Apparently, nothing was wrong with the new office bearers, but what both Sukanta Majumdar or his general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty could not fathom was the simmering discontent in the districts, especially in the Matua sect dominated districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia and also in the south-western district of Bankura. Parts of these districts had actually turned into pocket boroughs for the BJP.

The fallout?

Three days after the organisational rejig, five MLAs of the Matua-dominated areas exited all messaging applications meant for communication among BJP legislators and party higher-ups. Ashok Kirtania from Bongaon Uttar, Ashim Sarkar from Haringhata, Ambika Roy from Kalyani, Mukutmoni Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin, and Subrata Thakur from Gaighata – all exited in one go.

The following day, it was the turn for the legislators from the Bankura district. Amarnath Sakha from Onda, Dibakar Gharami from Sonamukhi, Nirmal Dhara from Indas, and Niladrisekhar Dana from Bankura – exited en masse from all official messaging groups of the party.

Then came the big exit of Bongaon Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur. He is also the Sanghadhipati of the All India Matua Mahasangha, the apex body of the sect.

Immediately after exiting the messaging group, Shantanu went into a huddle with four Matua legislators and later laid down his demands. Among other demands related to changes in Nabadwip, Bongaon, and Nadia district BJP functionaries, the group has sought the inclusion of Matua members at the party's state vice-president and secretary levels.

Matua, a Hindu religious sect founded by Harichand Thakur in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh, had shifted base to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. The Matuas, belonging mainly to the Namasudra community, continued to migrate to India as refugees even after Bangladesh was created.

According to an estimate, there are about two crore Matuas in India, which the Mahasangha puts at around five crores. The difference in figures is highly contested as most Matuas who had migrated as refugees are outside electoral rolls. But, that has not stopped Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, or Mamata Banerjee to make a beeline at the Mahasangha seeking the support of the sect, which practically decides the fortunes of at least three Lok Sabha and more than four dozen Assembly seats, mostly along the Indo-Bangla border.

The latest uneasiness of the Bengal BJP leadership has come from actor-turned-politician Hiran Chattopadhyay. Hiran, an actor in the Bengal film industry, was closely associated with Trinamool Congress' youth wing, Trinamool Yuva. Later, he joined BJP and won from the Kharagpur Assembly seat, defeating Trinamool's Pradip Sarkar.

In fact, Hiran was the only BJP candidate to win from Medinipur. But, differences between Hiran and former state president and Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, have always been the talk of the district since the Assembly polls ended. The fallout? Hiran has exited from all messaging groups of the BJP and has even hinted at a TMC return.

Did the Bengal BJP leadership fail to gauge the growing discontent within the party since the Assembly elections? Did repeated interventions from the national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and even national party president J P Nadda make no difference in placating tense nerves? Or is the party paying a heavy price for relying more on turncoats than inveterate party workers and Sangh loyalists? The jury is still out on the saffron camp's fortunes in Bengal.