Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan on Friday ETV Bharat that the rhetoric that is happening between BJP and its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) shows that that all is not well between them.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in Patna, he said that Mukesh Sahni's party has an alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only in Bihar, not in any other state.

He said, "Whatever happens between Mukesh Sahni and Bharatiya Janata Party is their internal matter. I can't say anything on that, but generally, if parties form an alliance in one state, it is limited till that state and the parties have the independence to contest independently in other states. Meanwhile, it also depends on the one-to-one equation of both sides."

Targeting the Nitish Kumar government, Chirag said that the chief minister is not seen touring anywhere in Bihar, not even in the case of death due to poisonous liquor. "But now he is travelling for social reforms to show off and they have nothing to do with society," he added.

He said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also realised that the alliance is not strong enough and mid-term elections will be conducted soon thus he is preparing for it."

When Chirag was asked if he is getting an invitation to join the NDA, he said, "We are trying to strengthen the party."

