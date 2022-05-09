Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh's borders with the neighbouring states have been sealed and vigil at police border check post has been stepped up. Besides, police are keeping a watchful eye on any suspicious movement at hotels, guesthouses and crowded places. DGP Kundu in a directive to the police has asked to activate the Special Security Unit in Himachal Pradesh and besides bomb disposal squad and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) have been given instructions to remain alert. These Special police teams have been asked to ensure the security of Bus Terminals and important government and town buildings. According to sources, the Himachal Pradesh police booked Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under anti-terror law (UAPA).

HP Director General of Police Kundu said Pannun has been booked as the main accused under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Sections 153 A and 153 B of the India Penal Code, besides Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. While Section 13 of the UAPA pertains to the offence of inciting or abetting terror acts, Sections 153 A and 153 B of the IPC deal with the offences of promoting communal or sectarian divide and animosity.

Kundu said the FIR against Pannun and others was booked based on a complaint of Ram Chand alias Ajay Kumar of Kane village under Dharamshala tehsil of the Kangra district. In a statement here on Sunday evening, the DGP said, "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel to Sikhs for Justice, has been made the main accused in the case. The case was registered at Dharamshala police station, he added.

The SIT has been directed to take up the investigation of the case immediately and carry out a professional and impartial investigation to ensure transparency, the HP police chief said. The SIT has also been directed to contact the state and central intelligence agencies to unearth the inter-state and international linkages if any, he added.

Kundu was also ordered to seal the state's border and beef up security at crowded and sensitive places in Himachal Pradesh. The HP DGP also asked the various field formations of the HP police to remain on high alert given the incidents of Khalistani elements in the neighbouring states and also that of the putting up of a Khalistani banner in the Una district on April 11. His directions followed also given the incident of hoisting banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala as well as the threat posed by SJF's announcement of June 6 as the voting date for Khalistan Referendum in Himachal Pradesh.

Additional DGP-CID, range IGs and DIGs and district police chiefs, too, have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep a strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e; hotels and inns of criminal elements, he said. They have been directed to keep the special security units (SSUs), bomb disposal squads and quick reactions teams (QRTs) in position and on high alert and strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government buildings and vital installations, said Kundu.

The HP police chief also directed various field formations to sensitize all the security staff/chowkidars of government buildings, banks and PSUs about the threat and to advise them to report any matter of concern to the local police station immediately. Pannun had earlier also been summoned for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla on April 29.

with Agency inputs