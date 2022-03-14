New Delhi: All international passenger flights will resume with 100 per cent capacity from March 27, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Rajya Sabha on Monday during the Question Hour.

Speaking during the second part of the Budget Session in the Upper House, the Minister said, "All regular international flights will operate in 100 per cent capacity by March 27 as the coronavirus situation in India has improved now." The Union Government had imposed a ban on all scheduled international flights from March 23, 2020 which has continued for about two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special international flights are operating between India and 35 countries from July 2020 through the air bubble. The decision is expected to give a major boost to international tourism which has been badly hit by the pandemic. It is also expected to decrease airfares which have been skyrocketing due to the rise in crude oil prices.

"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.