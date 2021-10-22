Vadodara (Gujarat): The Hindi chapter of the prestigious all-India-literature festival titled "Valley of Words" is being organized at the National Academy of Indian Railways on October 22 and 23 at Vadodara.

National and internationally acclaimed writers and artists will arrive in Vadodara on Friday to participate in the all-India-literature festival titled 'Valley of Words' which is being organized by the National Academy of Indian Railways.

The Chief Guest for the inaugural session of the Vadodara Chapter of the Literary Festival is the city Police Commisioner, Shamsher Singh.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, the National Convener of the Valley of Words Literature Festival, who is the former Director-General of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie will also be attending the event.

National level writers and Hindi scholars including Mrs Vandana Raag, Mrs Mamta Kiran, Mr Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, Mrs Mamta Kalia, Mrs Neeti Singh will also attend the event.

This is the first time that a chapter of this prestigious literary festival is being organized in the cultural capital of Gujarat, Vadodara.