Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Saturday, moved the Supreme Court against the recent verdict of the Karnataka High Court, restraining students from wearing any religious garment inside the classroom. The largest Muslim body in the country has also said that the HC order failed to fulfill the demand for justice, and used the same as the motivator for its plea in the apex court.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the AIMPLB, said that a meeting held on March 14 attended by the convenor of the board's legal committee Yusuf Hakim Machhala, alongside Advocates MR Shamshad, Tahir Hakim, Fuzail Ahmed Ayubi, Nayaz Ahmed Farooqui and others analysed the recent decision and found that "there were many errors in it".

"The liberty of the individual has been ignored in this. The court has tried to decide, by its own accord, which practice is compulsory in Islam and which is not. The experts of a particular law have the right to interpret that law. Therefore, if any law relates to the Shariat, Ulama's opinion should be important in that. However, this aspect has not been brought to fore in the judgement. Hence, it will be challenged in the Supreme Court," a statement by the board said.

The board further appealed to Muslim scholars, intellectuals, political leaders, educationists, and businessmen to establish more girls' schools, which would provide quality education in an Islamic atmosphere and moral values. It urged Muslim social workers to meet owners of private educational institutions and inspire them to build separate classrooms for girls above class 7.