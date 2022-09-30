New Delhi: All India Imam Organization's Chief Imam Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has allegedly received death threats for calling RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat the Father of the Nation. Police sources said that he was threatened with beheading over a phone call from England on September 23. They further revealed that a case has been registered in Tilak Marg police station. " I will not withdraw my words. I'm not going to be afraid of fanatics," said Ilyasi. (Further details awaited)