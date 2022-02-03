New Delhi: Just days before the Assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress party will be taking its much-awaited decision of declaring its Chief Ministerial candidate for the state on February 6.

This has been confirmed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi himself in his constituency Sri Chamkaur Sahib: "CM candidate will be announced on February 6. I will be with RahuI Gandhi on that day."

Amid the ongoing infighting within Punjab Congress, this announcement may put an end to the speculations surrounding the party's CM face in the state but later it may also turn up as a major challenge for Congress to keep its flock together.

Earlier, both CM Charanjit Singh Channi as well as Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had asked party leader Rahul Gandhi to announce CM candidate for Punjab, assuring him that they will follow whatever will be decided by the party. Accepting their request, Gandhi had announced that the CM candidate will be decided on the basis of the opinions of party members.

When asked about the matter, a party leader told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, "The party was not really sure about announcing a CM candidate before elections as it may lead to widening of gaps within the state unit. Sidhu has remained quite vocal about his grievances. But this time, he himself has assured Rahul Gandhi that he will accept whatever the party will decide. Now he is bound to follow that."

However, a major twist came in the story when a video of former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar surfaced on social media, where he has been seen claiming that after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh, it was he who had got the maximum votes from MLAs to become the CM but the party high command chose Charanjit Singh Channi for the post.

A day later, Jakhar backed Channi as Congress' CM face in Punjab, asserting that people have seen his good work in the last 4 months. While Congress is putting up the face of Sunil Jakhar in all of its campaigning posters and social media accounts, his name has not been included in the party's tele-survey for the selection of a CM candidate.

Due to this, Congress is also facing criticism from the Opposition parties, who have been alleging that the grand old party lacks internal democracy as the opinion of party MLAs got ignored during the appointment for CM post.

In an attempt to justify the party's stand, Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla said to ETV Bharat, "Final decision has always been taken by the party high command. Everybody accepts what they decide."

Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu, takes her stand, saying, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is a hero, he will remain a hero; doesn't matter who will be the CM. The only thing that matters is that whoever will be the CM, should listen to ministers, sign their files and let them work."

Though the party hasn't given any hint upon the name of its CM candidate for Assembly elections 2022, sources have informed that Charanjit Singh Channi is the front runner in this race. It is also being evident in the party's decision to make him contest elections from two constituencies, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.