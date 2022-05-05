New Delhi: Alkesh Kumar Sharma has assumed charge as new Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, an official release said on Thursday. Sharma, an Indian Administrative Services Officer of the 1990 batch from Kerala cadre, has earlier served as additional secretary and secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

In addition to other responsibilities given to him, Sharma was looking after the Cabinet proposals of all infrastructure, economic, finance, industry, agriculture and allied ministries of the Central Government. "Alkesh Kumar Sharma assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) here today," the release said.

Sharma takes the helm at the ministry at a time when India is positioning itself as a global powerhouse for electronics and semiconductor production through a massive policy push. The government has rolled out an ambitious Rs 76,000-crore programme for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The scheme aims to provide financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystem, in a bid to cement India's growing clout in the global electronics value chain.

Another key area under the ministry's watch is digital platforms and social media regulations. The government notified IT rules last year to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. In the past, big social media platforms have drawn flak over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms, and there have been persistent calls from various quarters to make them more accountable.

India is also looking to strengthen its data protection framework and the data protection Bill - currently in the works - which seeks to provide for the protection of the personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority. Meanwhile, the release about Sharma taking over his new role at the Meity said that he had worked as chief executive officer and managing director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) (earlier DMICDC) from October 2015 to September 2019.

He was also the CEO of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). "The Industrial Corridors are being developed by the Government of India as global manufacturing and investment destinations by setting up investment regions supported by the world-class infrastructure and enabling policy framework," the release said. Sharma was also a member of the Task Force on Programme/Project management set up by Niti Aayog.

"As Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India for three years (2012-2015), he handled matters relating to National Highways Planning, land acquisition, forest and environment clearances, review and monitoring of National Highways Projects, coordination with Railways, Defence and other agencies and all matters related to toll and toll policy on the national highways," it said. He was also the chairman of the Indian Highways Management Company and implemented FASTAG system for toll collection.