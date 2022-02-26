Gwalior: A 31-year-old woman, who was declared dead by doctors at a hospital in Gwalior, was found alive when she was taken to mortuary for post-mortem. This alleged gross negligence incident was reported at Jaya Arogya Hospital on Friday. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is alive, sources said.

According to reports, Ramvati Rajput, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had met with an accident. She was taken to a hospital in Jhansi from where she was referred to Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior late Thursday night.

The doctors declared her dead early Friday morning and sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem. When she was taken for post-mortem, her husband Nirpat Singh checked and found she was still breathing. Then, family members created a ruckus. Seeing this, a crowd gathered and the hospital authorities assured them to look into this matter and take immediate actions.

The woman was later again admitted to the hospital.

In view of the negligence of the doctors of Jaya Arogya Hospital, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has expressed displeasure. The Minister said that "stringent action will be taken against whoever is guilty in this case." Along with this, the superintendent of the hospital, Dr. RKS Dhakad, said that "an inquiry committee has been set up regarding this matter. The hospital is probing into this negligence case. Action will be taken against the guilty.

Jaya Arogya Hospital, being the largest hospital in Gwalior's Chambal division, draws patients from Jhansi, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan as well. Such irresponsible behavior by the doctors has exposed the hollow system of this hospital. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also expressed displeasure about the arrangements of the hospital and the doctors ignoring the patients are also treated unfairly.