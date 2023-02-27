Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A youth Rishabh Sharma was arrested for blackmailing and extorting Rs 1.30 lakh from a British professor of Indian origin teaching at a Washington DC-based university. The accused demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh more from the professor. Sharma threatened to upload nude pictures of the victim, vulgar chats or obscene chats during the video or WhatsApp calls that took place between the duo.

Fed up with the frequent threats, the professor sent an email to Aligarh SSP's office narrating his woes. So, after registering the complaint at Rorawar police station, the Aligarh police swung into action and arrested Rishabh Sharma on Sunday.

The Indian origin British professor came in contact with accused Rishabh Sharma in 2020 through social media. Before coming close to Sharma, the professor had stayed at Vrindavan between 2003 and 2006. Where he joined the Gurukul tradition of learning to know about Indian metaphysics and Sanatana Dharma. He was leading an austere and celibate life while staying at Vrindavan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said the youth established a connection with the professor while claiming to be well versed in astrology. The accused while holding chats or talking with the professor over WhatsApp video call tried to figure out his (victim)'s shortcomings so that he could lure him with a trap for blackmailing him in future. Both were discussing Indian philosophy, astrology and Sanatana Dharma through social media chats, he said.

Narrating his ordeal and what he mentioned in his FIR filed at Rorawar Aligarh police, Vijay Ramnarace, the victim, said he joined a Gurukul school in Vrindavan where he led a celibate life between 2003 and 2006. I left for the United States for further employment. Since 2003, I was regularly visiting Vrindavan, he said.

In the meantime, accused Rishabh Sharma came in contact with me through social media. "The web-based friendship blossomed. But at that time I failed to understand the accused was trying to read my mind so that he can get his monetary needs fulfilled by me in future. He was gauging my personality, vulnerability, the degree of loneliness, and others. I fell for his perfect bait," the victim said.

Whenever I tried to get out of his hold, the accused would threaten to release nude pictures and obscene chats on the social media or to my friends. Being conscious of my reputation, the accused always extorted money from me. I then reported the matter to Delhi police and also talked to my lawyer. Officials from Delhi police investigated the accused. But they (Delhi police) expressed their helplessness over the jurisdictional limitations since the accused hails from a locality in Aligarh city, the victim was quoted as saying in the FIR.

After pressure from Delhi police, the accused stopped extorting money from me for a while. But again, he began blackmailing me. But again he (accused) started mailing me. Finally, I gathered my courage to teach him (accused) a lesson. I wrote an email to Aligarh SSP. Based on my mail a case was registered at the police station concerned and the accused was arrested, the victim said.