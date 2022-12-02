Aligarh: In a horrific incident here, a passenger sitting in the window seat of a train was found dead with 1.5 inches thick iron rod piercing through his neck. The source of the 5-ft-long rod is unknown, even as it seems that it approached the train window at a speed high enough to break the window glass, and penetrate through and across the human neck. The police are probing the incident though they have not yet been able to procure any substantial details of the incident.

The passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express was found by the police on Friday. The freak accident took place around 8:45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, a police official said.

"One person died in general coach by an external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Hrishikesh Dubey, a native of Sultanpur.

Also read: Maha: Three of family killed in road accident

"At around 9:30 am today, we received information about a dead person found in the Nilanchal Express on platform number 3 of Somna railway station in Aligarh. He was seated on seat no. 15 of coach no. 2 of the train, and a rod had pierced through the left side of his neck. He died on the spot," informed Railway Police Force CO, RK Singh. He further added that the rod was 1.5 inches thick and 5 feet long.

Clarifying that the RPF and GRP are jointly investigating the incident, the official said it is not clear where the rod came from. "Such kinds of rods are used both for railway and other public construction work. We will have to investigate it deeper to find the source. Nothing can be said in this regard yet," he said, adding that the railway authorities cannot be blamed for the accident.

Unofficial sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far. The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation was launched.