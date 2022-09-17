Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The victim was left to suffer in silence. Once she complained of stomach pain to her mother. But instead of listening to her woes, she was asked to keep her mouth shut. The mother gave her daughter some pills to pop up to get rid of stomach pain. Putting the matter under the rug, emboldened the accused to commit the sexual assault on the victim again. At age of 11 when she was married to a soldier in 2011, at that time also the accused was raping her repeatedly. Whenever the victim objected, the accused threatened her with dire consequences. Later, the victim became the mother of two daughters and her husband took voluntary retirement from the Army and started a business in Aligarh, said sources.

Read: Girl commits suicide after being raped in Aligarh

In 2019, when the victim visited her parent's place accompanying her half-brother, the accused, who happened to be her stepfather, again tried to outrage her modesty. But this time, the woman strongly opposed his beastly act. Besides, she also narrated her woes to her husband. The victim's husband then put up the matter before the Uttar Pradesh government's Integrated Grievance Redressal portal. Thereafter, the case was taken up by the Aligarh police for further action. Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said that the matter has come to our notice in Aligarh. "A case has been registered with the women's police station. Further legal action will follow soon."