Aligarh: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has written to the Aligarh Muslim University administration over its failure to rein in criminal activities on campus despite red flagging of the incidents. It is learned that Aligarh Police has sent a letter to the proctor's office at AMU seeking his reply over the matter. In the letter, the Aligarh police asked the AMU administration what progress had been made on the 18 suggestions made by the police to check criminal activities on the campus.

The Aligarh Police also sought a reply from the AMU administration regarding whether there was any provision in the varsity's constitution of giving permission to the police inside the campus. It also asked the varsity administration to point out the provisions wherein the court has permitted the police to enter the campus for special checking.

The police letter to the varsity comes amid a spike in criminal activities at AMU. In June, the Aligarh Police presented 18 suggestions to the AMU administration from a security point of view. However, the suggestions hardly made any difference as a pistol was found in the bags of students who had appeared for the examination at the varsity.

On Monday, August 8, three students of AMU were suspended for allegedly attempting to abduct a fellow student. AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali said undergraduate students Ashraf Ali, Atif Jamal, and Farhan Ali attempted to abduct Mohammad Kashif while he was coming out of the examination hall. In a separate incident, three students standing at a shop adjacent to the university campus were injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Saturday, officials said.

Aligarh Muslim University Proctor Waseem Ali declined to comment on the issue by saying "I am yet to read the letter sent by the police," he cuts short.

