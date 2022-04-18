Aligarh: Students at Aligarh Muslim University on Monday took to the streets against the 'rising Islamophobia' and the 'hatred being spread' against Muslims across the country.

During this, the AMU students also raised slogans against the BJP government. A posse of policemen was deployed outside Bab-e-Syed Gate for security. After breaking the fast, the students walked in protest from the Art Faculty to Bab-e-Syed Gate. Earlier, AMU students have also come out in the open against the voices being raised against Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer.

Also read: Muslim community to move MP High Court against BJP govt's 'selective' demolition drive post-violence