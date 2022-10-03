Aligarh: In a freak mishap, a teenage girl was seriously injured while she was taking part in Maharaj Agrasen Sobha Yatra on Sunday. Acccording to eyewitnesses, she was clicking photos and recording the procession with her relative when her hair got stuck in the Genset fan mounted on a horse-driven carriage, which was moving along with the procession. The victim's hair, along with skin came out. A badly injured girl has been admitted to a hospital in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

On hearing the screams of the girl, family members and volunteers of the Agrasen Shobha Yatra shifted the girl to a private nursing home for treatment. The injured girl's brother Saurav, said, "My sister was clicking photos and video recording the procession when the mishap took place. In the meantime, her hair got stuck in the fan of the generator." Doctors have performed surgery on Aarushi.