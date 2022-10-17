Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A large number of devotees thronged Shri Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple situated at Jalali town in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night to have offer special puja following news that went viral about real human facial features appeared on the Shivling there.

Scores of devotees thronged the temple and began worshipping the Lord. A video of this 'strange happening' has gone viral on social media. The worshippers were stated to have seen human facial features such as eyes, nose, and mouth on the Shivlinga for several hours.

As soon as the news of these 'miracle sighting' at the temple spread, scores of devotees reached the place to pay obeisance to the Lord. People continued visiting the temple till eleven o'clock at night. People say that the figure gradually started disappearing, which was a miracle. A local youth Rahul said that people began arriving at the temple to have glimpses of the Shivlinga.