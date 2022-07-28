Aligarh: Dharma Samaj Mahavidyalaya in Gandhi Park police station area, a college in Aligarh where a monkey (Langur) has been employed and posters of monkeys are also put on to scare off other monkeys on the campus. A salary of 9,000 rupees is offered to the owner of the monkey. Principal Rajkumar Verma said that he has seen a college putting on money posters in Agra that scared off monkeys.

He further said that due to the negligence of the Municipal Corporation, monkeys frequently intrude on the campus and have attacked dozens of students. He has put on posters of Langurs at 10 places on the campus and a langur has been deployed near the canteen to protect the students' food from loot. Meanwhile, the principal has also written a letter to the officials of the Municipal Corporation seeking their help to keep the students protected from monkey attacks.