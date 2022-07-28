Jammu: The authorities have sounded an alert asking people to remain cautious after a steep rise in water level in the Chenab river following nightlong rainfall. As per the flood control department, the water level of Chenab, recorded at 9.15 am, was at the danger mark level. An official said that due to nightlong rainfall in the Jammu province, all the tributaries feeding water to Chenab got flooded.

Alert sounded as water level rises in Chenab river

He added that at 8.5 am, the water level in Chenab river was 32 feet which increased to 35 feet at 9.15 am. The official further informed that the alert mark for the water level in the river is 32 feet while 35 feet is the danger mark, at which the river is currently flowing. Meanwhile, the administration has issued helpline numbers for any assistance and also asked the people to stay cautious.