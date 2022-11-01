Guntur: A Loco pilot stopped a train on time after he spotted an iron bar placed on the train tracks between the Nallapadu and Guntur section of Andhra Pradesh at 5 pm on Monday. Loco pilot Manjunath spotted the iron bar placed on the tracks and he immediately stopped the train averting an accident, said sources.

"As the train was arriving at the station it was moving at a slow pace, hence, the loco pilot was able to stop it without causing any inconvenience to the passengers. After that, engineering staff and assistant loco pilots went and removed the rod, then the train reached Guntur station," an official said. The iron rod was placed on the railway track by unidentified miscreants, sources said. "The rod was tied with a cloth and was put on the track. We started an investigation into it," an official said.