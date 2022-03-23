New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a security alert to the Special Cell of Delhi Police after receiving inputs of likely terror attacks in the national capital. According to the sources in the Special Cell of Delhi Police, some people had received an email from the terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban and appraised the UP Police about it. It has been said in the email that the terrorist organization will carry out a big terrorist attack in Delhi.

The Special Cell has alerted the Delhi Police and has given instructions to investigate, especially keeping in mind the security in all the markets. According to the sources, the Delhi Police are trying to track back the person who sent the email while also trying to verify the claim he made in the email.

The President of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa claimed, "Due to some security threat, Delhi Police have received orders to get the markets closed and observe strict vigil". Consequently, Delhi Police stated, "We went there to conduct preventive search not to close down the market."

Meanwhile, after scrutinizing everywhere at the Sarojini Market, it was seen that there were no suspicious items around. The market was also closed for some time. Recently, police sources said that a terrorist has been arrested in Bhopal. He had revealed that there is a threat of terrorist attacks in 9 states of India.

