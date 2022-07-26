Hyderabad: There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana for the next three days as per the Meteorological Department of Hyderabad. A high alert has been issued in the city due to the effect of the surface trough resulting in incessant rain. There is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Telangana on Wednesday.

It has been revealed that there will be light to heavy rains on Thursday as well. All people are advised to be vigilant. Officials have made it clear that people should not go out unless it is an emergency. It has already been raining continuously since last night. Many parts of the city are stuck in a water blockade due to heavy rain. Motorists are warned of traffic congestion due to water logging. Streams and ponds are overflowing in many villages.

“The Traffic Police along with the GHMC authorities are trying their best to mitigate the traffic problems. We request the commuters to defer their travel time. This will allow rain water to drain out through the discharge outlets,” said AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad. In view of heavy rains lashing some parts of the state, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials. Heavy rains in the city and at isolated places in some districts on Monday night caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and localities.

Heavy rainfall of over 9 cm was recorded in some parts of the city. Officials have notified Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend emergency calls and citizen assistance. Somesh Kumar informed that the Chief Minister, who is in Delhi, has been closely monitoring the heavy rainfall situation in the state.