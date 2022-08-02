J&K: BSF troops fire on unidentified flying object
Published on: 5 hours ago
Jammu: BSF troops fired on an unidentified flying object with a blinking light at 21:35 hrs on Monday night at the Kanachak area in the Jammu district. It was reported that the object was trying to cross the International Border. The object was not observed by the troops thereafter. The area is presently being searched by the police and other agencies, however, nothing has been recovered so far, BSF Jammu informed.
