Amritsar: A drone, suspected to have arrived from Pakistan, was spotted in the border area of Amritsar. The alert Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on the drone, forcing it to beat a retreat into Pakistan, sources said. The incident took place last night.

The suspicious drone was first seen in the area of ​​Ramdas Najdir last night at around 11:30 pm. The BSF personnel fired 10 rounds on it. After which this drone went back to Pakistan and now this entire area is being thoroughly searched. Pakistani BOP (border outpost) Purana Shahpur is 22 hundred meters away, this area is in Ajnala within Ramdas Police Station limits of 73 Battalion.

