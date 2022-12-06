New Delhi: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that current "alarming levels of communal polarisation" in the country need to be fixed. Participating at an all-party meeting called by the Central government over G-20 Presidency in New Delhi on Monday, Yechury said that the current level of communal polarisation based on vicious campaigns of hate, terror and violence "destroy the foundations" of the declaration announced by the Prime Minister. "Our economic slowdown is plunging deeper with alarmingly growing levels of unemployment and poverty. Social injustices against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and marginal sections are multiplying," he said.

Also read: 'TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police'

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a domestic political campaign programme on the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and India's G20 presidency working to promote the universal sense of one-ness, Yechury said, "The realisation of the theme announced by the government will be determined by correcting these current alarming trends in social, political and economic spheres and strictly adhering to our Constitutional foundation of liberty, equality, and fraternity that define the character for our secular democratic republic."

He said that the government must work towards realising this objective if the world has to recognise these declared objectives of India's G20 Presidency. The meeting was called to brief the leaders of political parties of India assuming the presidentship of the G20 and the plans the government has of holding around 200 meetings at multiple locations. The G20 was formed in 1999 following the South Asian economic crisis.