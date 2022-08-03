New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an ‘Al-Qaeda’ member for raising an Al-Qaeda module and ‘Ansaar Gajwatul Hind’ (AGH) in Lucknow to carry out terrorist activities.

The NIA in its charge sheet filed against Umar Halmandi before NIA special court in Lucknow said that Halmandi, a member of the terrorist organization 'Al-Qaeda', based on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was radicalizing and recruiting members for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent).

The case was initially registered as FIR 10/2021 on January 1 last year at PS ATS, Gomti Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and re-registered by NIA in July last year. Earlier, NIA had arrested and charge-sheeted five accused persons in this connection. “Investigation has revealed a larger conspiracy hatched by anti-India elements to radicalize the gullible youths in different parts of the country,” a senior NIA official said.

One accused named Tawheed Ahmad Shah of Budgam in J&K was charge-sheeted under sections Section 121, 121 A,& 122 of the IPC, Sec 17,18, 18B, 38, 39& 40 of the UA(P) Act. Investigations revealed that Tawheed instigated accused Minhaj Ahmad to join the Al-Qaeda and instructed Minhaj to recruit as many members as possible to join Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) for the commission of terrorist acts.

“Accused Tawheed was working as on OGW for accused Adil Nabi Teli (killed in an encounter), a declared terrorist affiliated with Lashkar e Toiba (LeT/TRF) and for Syed Basharat Shah, a slain terrorist of AGH, an extended outfit of proscribed terrorist organization Al-Qaeda,” the official said. Accused Tawheed received funds from earlier charge-sheeted accused Minhaj Ahmad in the account of persons known to him and funded terrorists Syed Basharat Shah and Adil Nabi Teli.

Meanwhile, NIA’s Patiala House special court on Wednesday sentenced one accused person in NIA case RC-03/2019/NIA/DLI for possession of counterfeit Indian Currency notes. The accused person Khalek Sheikh, a resident of Joyenpur in West Bengal’s Malda district was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 for offences under section 489C of IPC. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 18/2019 in 2019 by the special cell of Delhi Police which was later taken over for investigation by the NIA.