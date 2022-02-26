Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing high stakes assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav, the former MP from Kannauj and wife of former UP Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, has stirred up a row over the colour of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath's attire.

Adityanath, a hardline Hindu is invariably seen wearing saffron attire. Dimple while addressing a poll rally in Sirathu on Friday, along with SP leader Jaya Bachchan, targeted the BJP and Yogi led UP government for its claims of "double-engine government".

"Now that it is about an engine, what's the colour of rust on the engine? I think it is of the same colour worn by our present Chief Minister, " she said to an uproar from the crowd.

However, the Sant Samaj, a Hindu organisation took exception to Dimple's statement with the head of the All India Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati, terming it as an "insult to the saints".

"Dimpleji, the statements you have made today regarding saffron colour. Congratulations on your politics. But, develop your understanding a little," he said. He said the saffron attire "symbolises sacrifice" saying the "shroud does not symbolise sacrifice".