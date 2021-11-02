Haryana/Uttar Pradesh: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav likening Jinnah to Sardar Patel drew flak as the BJP and others fired salvos at him for his comments. He reportedly said that Jinnah had played an important role in the freedom struggle. He contributed equally to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Some people are not deterring their divisive mindset. The statement of the President of the Samajwadi Party reflects this. He should apologise to the people of the country for glorifying Jinnah."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attended an idol installation programme in the Faridabad district of Haryana on Monday. A programme of idol installation was organised in Baba Shantinath Math of Nath sect located in Pyala village, in which he was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology to the people of the country from former Akhilesh Yadav for his statement on Jinnah.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the country’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the SP chief spoke of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as Sardar Patel.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Akhilesh’s Jinnah remark is unacceptable, condemnable and the SP chief should learn history better and stop eulogising those who divided India. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we are moving towards the ‘one India, great India’ concept and the opposition leader is remembering the main architect of the country’s division."