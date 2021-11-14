Kushinagar: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his two-day visit to Kushinagar.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he targeted the Yogi-led government and the Modi government at the Centre regarding inflation and farm laws. He said, "the Modi government is preparing to hand over the country to the corporate sector by selling public sector undertakings. Farmers are not getting the remunerative price for paddy. The youth of the country are not getting employment."

Yadav, who was embarking on Vijay Rath Yatra, said that the BJP government has only done the work of changing the name and colour. Akhilesh coined the slogan 'JAM' for BJP-- J means 9 (Jhoot) lies, A for (Ahankar) arrogance and M for (Mehengai) inflation.

He alleged that "no party tells more lies than BJP. it should answer for its arrogance, lies, and inflation. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, he said that a few days ago Modi had come to Kushinagar not to inaugurate the airport, but to see it for sale. Akhilesh Yadav also raised the issue of farmers. He said that BJP wants to implement those laws, which will damage the agriculture sector.

Also Read: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remarks in his LS constituency Azamgarh