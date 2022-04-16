Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav never misses an opportunity to take a dig at the ruling BJP by attaching some religious or communal angle to things. After targeting the saffron party on Friday with his bulldozer remark in a party meeting in Mainpuri, now, the SP chief came up with a video of a chain-snatching incident in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Posting the video of the incident on Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote" (Identity who are the muffled chain robbers!), in the video, the two bike-borne assailants can be seen snatching chains from the two women passing by on the road in broad daylight. In the five-second video, a man was riding the bike wearing helmet, while the second one was in the backseat and hiding his face with a saffron color cloth.

In his tweet, indirectly Akhilesh tried to attribute the color to religion and the crime committed by the man. As per the information, the incident happened in the Pasha colony in the Kushinagar area of the city. At the time of the incident, a mother and her daughter were on their way to a doctor's clinic, when the bike-borne snatchers snatched the chain from the daughter's neck and fled from the spot.

