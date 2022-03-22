New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav along with Azam Khan resigned from Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Akhilesh will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly," the top sources from Samajwadi Party confirmed to the media.

He was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat.

The 48-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is currently inside the Parliament House to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over his resignation.

Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.