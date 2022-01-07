Lucknow: Major political parties have postponed their election rallies in Uttar Pradesh amid rising Covid cases. However, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is strategising virtual rallies, aiming to take the election campaign forward using social media. Volunteers are also being selected for the same.

"The Samajwadi Party is fully prepared and ready for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. If the guideline prepared by the Election Commission says that big rallies should not be held, then we will convey our message to the public through social media," party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said.

As per information, youth teams with smartphones and laptops are being assigned as part of SP's social media team across Uttar Pradesh at the district and divisional level, who will be used to reach out to audiences distributed throughout the length and breadth of UP.

Yadav will be campaigning through Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram etc.

The party also aims to counter BJP's allegations against it using these platforms. In the absence of election programmes, answers to BJP's allegations will also be made through videos.

The early stages of the UP election campaigns ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections saw all sides, including BJP, Congress as well as Samajwadi Party organising major electoral programmes. This, however, died down notably in recent weeks with the parties postponing their Vijay Rath Yatra events.