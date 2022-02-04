Gautam Buddh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, and about 400 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during an election campaigning in Dadri on Thursday ahead of Assembly polls.

The case has also been filed against SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan among others. "A case filed against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan, and 300-400 others, for violating COVID-19 and Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines during a campaign in Dadri on February 3," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The SP and RLD are contesting the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance against the ruling BJP and other parties. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited political parties from taking out political rallies and roadshows till February 11 in light of the COVID-19 situation. Five states will go into polls in February including Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur.

ANI