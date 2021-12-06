New Delhi: Days after his tweet that appeared to be a call for a "temple in Mathura", Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Today, Keshav Prashad Maurya had an exclusively chat with ETV Bharat and shared his thoughts on varied issues.

Starting with a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav, he said that SP supremo is suffering from incurable diseases. "Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from incurable disease-wherein he claims credit for our schemes. In fact, under his tenure, no significant work was done except for indulging in corruption and providing shelter for people with criminal background,"

Akhilesh Yadav is having an incurable disease says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Whereas, BJP leader shied away from answering on his recent sensational tweet "temple in Mathura".

However, he answered questions related to Uttar Pradesh politics. "Honestly, we are not worried about various alliance formations in UP since it is not going to affect us in any manner. As our party has done tremendous work in the last five years," he said

"We replaced misgovernance with competent governance. Thus, our vote share has increased in last three elections-2014, 17, and 19. So we are confident of getting the mandate to form government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath again,"

Tearing into opposition parties, he said, "We don't consider any party as a match to us because no party could play the role of constructive opposition in the last five years. They are like frogs which only appear in rains. I agree that Covid lockdown was there, but what about remaining three and a half years. They just remained inactive. Already, people have realized this and going to show them their places. That's why, I reiterate that no can stop BJP juggernaut in UP," concludes Maurya.

Read : Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', big achievement if Cong retains its 7 seats: Keshav Maurya