Lucknow: Targeting the Yogi government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that three-fourths of its works were completed by the SP government.

According to the Centre, the project was initiated in 1978 but was delayed for four decades due to “insufficient budgetary support, lack of inter-departmental coordination and adequate monitoring”.

"Three-fourth of Saryu Nahar National Project was completed during the SP government,” the former UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Balrampur to inaugurate the project.

"There are basically two types of people in the world, some who really work and some who appropriate others' work. This is the difference between the government of SP and today's 'Kainchijivi' (ribbon cutting) government. That's why in 2022 elections the BJP is going to be completely wiped out," Akhilesh said in another tweet.

He said 2022 would be a new era for the SP and the state would witness “canals of development”.

Earlier in a series of tweets, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to realise former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At least four districts will also benefit from Vajpayee’s dream project of interlinking rivers through the Saryu canal project, he said.

In a related tweet, he said, "The Saryu canal project connecting five rivers Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini is the biggest project under 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' to ensure proper utilisation of water resources."

