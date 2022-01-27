Lucknow: Samajwadi Party's list of star campaigners for the Uttarakhand assembly polls includes four national and 11 state-level leaders. They will do the canvassing for Samajwadi Party candidates in the Uttarakhand elections.

Earlier, the list of star campaigners had been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval and after receiving the ECI's nod it was released. The national general secretary of the party, Ram Gopal Yadav, released the list.

National president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, national deputy president Kiranmoy Nanda, RS MP Jaya Bachchan, national secretary of the party Rajendra Chaudhary and the party president of Uttarakhand Dr Satyanarayan Sachan are the prominent faces of the party who will do canvassing for Samajwadi Uttarakhand candidates. Apart from this, Abha Barthawal, Suresh Parihar, Hussain Ahmed, Shoeb Ahmed, Kuldip B, Tejendra Singh Virk, Dr Rakesh Pathak, SK Rai, and Subhash Pawar are some of the names among the star campaigners.

UP president of Samajwadi party SN Sachan said, star campaigners are all set to start campaigning for Uttarakhand SP candidates. The Uttarakhand candidates have started visiting their respective constituencies. This time around, the Samajwadi Party has changed the election strategy, he added.