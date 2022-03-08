Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP on Tuesday of attempting to "steal" votes and said exit polls are meant to create a perception that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Uttar Pradesh election.

At a press conference here, he also alleged that government officials in Lucknow are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night wherever the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning are slim. Yadav alleged that the instructions are particularly with regard to 47 seats which the BJP had won in the last state Assembly polls with a margin of less than 5,000 votes.

"I have often said the UP election is the final battle of democracy. After this, we can only fight for our freedom. If we have to go to court we will do it but I appeal to all of you and to all like-minded people who want to save democracy to come out and help," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led state government is "stealing" EVMs and a truck with voting machines was caught in Varanasi. The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

