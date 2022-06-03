Lucknow (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accompanied actor Akshay Kumar for an exclusive screening of his upcoming movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' in the state capital. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav took this as an opportunity to take a dig at the UP CM. The SP leader said that the 'movie is even better if it is seen with a ticket.'

Taking to Twitter, Yadav in a tweet underlined the hypocrisy of the BJP government emphasizing how 'the BJP government's cabinet is watching a 'historic' film in the 'modern' auditorium built by the SP government in Lok Bhavan.'

In another tweet, he asked the UP government to 'have a look at the condition of the state too after watching the film.' Stretching the criticism further, the former UP CM said that history does not serve the present. The tweet posted in Hindi reads, "After watching the historical film, the cabinet is requested to also see the present condition of UP. One cannot make bread for today from the flour of history."

The screening of the film -- starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in important roles -- was held at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, while other cabinet members of the Yogi-led Yogi government also graced the event. The movie, set to be released countrywide on June 3, is the depiction of the life of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.