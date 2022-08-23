Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the BJP government over the release of the convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case from jail. "Welcoming rapist is the rape of justice", Akhilesh tweeted on Tuesday morning. Notably, the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat were released from the Godhra sub-jail on Monday after completing more than 15 years in jail. The BJP government of Gujarat has approved their release under its pardon policy.

The opposition parties have expressed their opposition to the decision of the Gujarat government in unison. Now Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government in a tweet. Bilkis Bano was 21-year-old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped by 11 convicts while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter.