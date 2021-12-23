Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

On the Kisan Diwas today, we demand that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on the former prime minister, who devoted all his life to farmers and the country, Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi on the leader's 119th birth anniversary.

The birth anniversary of Charan Singh is observed as Kisan Diwas.

