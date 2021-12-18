Raebareli: Reacting on Income Tax department's raids at three places of Samajwadi Party leaders, party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, said, impending fear of losing UP assembly elections, forced the BJP to carry out such raids.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh further said that these are 'political gimmicks' played out before the UP elections. The loss of the BJP in the UP election is for sure. "Now, the Modi-government is expected to send Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for conducting raids and searches," said the president of the Samajwadi Party, adding, "But the reality is the public of UP are totally annoyed with the BJP's rule in the state," he added.

On Friday, the sleuths from income tax department had conducted raids on the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, and at Jainendra Yadav's house at Lucknow.