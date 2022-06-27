Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the Lok Sabha bypoll results of Rampur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday clearly show that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is incapable of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"UP by-poll results show Samajwadi Party is incapable of defeating BJP, they don't have intellectual honesty. The minority community shouldn't vote for such incompetent parties. Who is responsible for BJP's win, now, whom will they name as B-team, C-team," Owaisi told the media.

He also blamed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for the party's defeat in the Rampur and Azamgarh bypolls. "Akhilesh Yadav has so much arrogance that he did not even visit people. I would appeal to the Muslims of the country to make a political identity of their own," the AIMIM chief added.

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in the Azamgarh constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali gave a tough fight and came in the third position. Both seats were considered Samajwadi Party bastions.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. In a tweet, PM Modi said, it indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said he is grateful to the people for their support. He also appreciated the efforts of BJP Karyakartas in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that victory in bypolls has sent an optimistic message regarding the 2024 General Elections. "Victory in by-polls has sent an optimistic message regarding 2024 General Elections. People have shown their trust in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have given a clear message to 'parivarvadis', casteist and communalist elements," Adityanath said. (With Agency inputs)