Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): The rift between Samajwadi Party (SP)chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Progressive Samajwadi Party (PSP) Shivpal Yadav has been widening ever since SP's debacle in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. SP sources said that despite being aware of Shivpal being upset over none of his close associates being given tickets in the last Assembly elections, Akhilesh has not even bothered about reaching out to his uncle, instead, he is trying to distance himself from Shivpal.

They further revealed that Akhilesh believes that it was because of Shivpal, that SP could not get perform well in the Assembly elections. Sources close to the SP chief said that since only Shivpal was fielded from PSP, other workers of the party distanced themselves from the polls and SP had to suffer because of it." When Samajwadi Party did not get any political benefits from Shivpal, Akhilesh is not interested in retaining him as an ally," SP sources said.

They further revealed that Shivpal was not even invited to the meeting of SP MLAs. Earlier, Shivpal said that he won the seat in the Assembly polls as an ally of SP and hence he would be invited separately when a meeting of alliance partners was held. But Shivpal did not attend that meeting also. The development comes at a time when Shivpal'a recent actions such as meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and following many BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter have sparked speculations that he may join the saffron party. Shivpal has also dissolved all the units of PSP.

Political analyst Dr. Dilip Agnihotri said that "Akhilesh has made his intention clear. Perhaps he has turned away from the promise of giving political respect to his uncle. Shivpal should have understood this only when he was restricted to the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat only. Shivpal is hurt after getting neglected again. His statements seem to be in support of the BJP. He has also met Yogi Adityanath. Let's see what he decides."

