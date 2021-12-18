Raebareli: National President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav dons the role of Lord Krishna on the posters and hoardings in Raebareli which is expected to trigger a controversy in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The poster also has a photograph of a youth leader which states that Lord Krishna was the flagbearer of Hindu religion and destroyer of unrighteousness and fake bhakts and above all described SP supremo as incarnation of Lord Krishna.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is on a two-day visit to Raebareli on Friday where his posters and hoardings were put up by the party workers all across the city.

Akhilesh is trying to woo voters by holding a slew of public meetings in all the six assembly constituencies of the district.

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav had reached the Bachhrawan Assembly where he held public meetings in Bachhrawan, Harchandpur and Serene assemblies which drew huge crowds.

On Saturday also, he is holding three public meetings in Munshiganj bypass of Sadar assembly, followed by Unchahar and Salon assembly constituencies.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing public meetings, Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and urged people to remove the incumbent government in the state.

"As elections have come, BJP puts on the spectacle of religion, this government is of liars and it needs to be changed.", said Yadav.

Read: IT conducts raids at residences of RCL group promoter Manoj Yadav, SP Spokesperson Rajiv Rai