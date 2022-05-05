Srinagar: National Conference's Lok Sabha MP Akbar Lone was pronounced dead by Omar Abdullah who soon apologised for his tweet and said the NC leader was recovering from his illness.

"I owe a great apology to Lone Sb. He is recovering well. My father misunderstood the news & in turn I made a mistake with my tweet. My sincere apologies to Lone Sb & his family," Omar Abdullah tweeted. Earlier he had announced that Lone had passed away after a brief illness.